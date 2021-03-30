HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Thursday, anyone 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
With three vaccines out there, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, state officials are hoping to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
“My parents are older, so they are a little concerned about being more susceptible to it. I am not so much worried about myself, it’s mainly my kid, my nieces, and my nephew, and my parents,” said Tyler Walworth.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday they will allow priority access for those medically high risk and people with intellectual disabilities.
For 23-year-old Sean Martin, the vaccine is the key to the life he wants back.
Martin has Down Syndrome and on April 1, he will qualify for the shot. His mom says despite the death risk being high for those with Down Syndrome, there's more to it.
"The isolation, the financial difficulties that have come with it, all of those things have been magnified for our family, so this kind of access is really good news," said Shanon McCormick.
The state says about 10,000 people will be covered with this priority.
The state says hospitals will hold dedicated clinics and they will do their own outreach to identify people who are high risk. On top of that, the Department of Developmental Services will also organize dedicated clinics.
McCormick says the Dept. of Developmental Services reached out to her already on a dedicated vaccine clinic for her son.
Her advice is to reach out to case managers for help.
