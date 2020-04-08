HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – More than 300,000 people are out of work in Connecticut.
The state says it’s processing two years’ worth of claims in one month.
Thousands want to see their money, but it is taking more time than usual.
So many people need relief, and right now it’s not coming. The backlogs are still six weeks, and some don’t know if they’ll be able to wait that long.
“I’m 36-years-old and it’s probably the most stressful time I’ve ever had in my life,” said Christopher Morse of Middletown.
Christopher Morse is a father of a 2-year-old and he and his wife have another baby on the way.
“It’s taking a lot of work at being positive to keep going ahead with the world right now,” Morse said.
When businesses started to close due to the social distancing order, Morse was one of the first to hit the unemployment line. He’s a massage therapist at Elements in Meriden.
“I was collecting checks for a couple of weeks and woke up actually today and the checks stopped, didn’t get it in the mail this week,” Morse said.
That’s because there’s a six week backup after the state says applications came in like a tsunami.
Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby says they’ve received 302,000 in the span of a month.
“That is two years of normal claim activity,” Westby said.
To avoid the six-week wait, the state is encouraging people who are filing for the first time to use a specific website, which is supposed to be as faster, automated system.
“If they use the automated system, the wait won’t be anywhere near as long as that,” Westby said.
In Morse’s case, he needs to refile.
“The return to work date was April 18, they’re telling you to put down now and I can’t imagine with the climate of the world that we’ll be back on April 18,” Morse said.
For those who are still waiting on checks, the state has quadrupled the staff to process them. They’re working weekends and are churning them out ten times faster than usual.
When residents eventually receive one, it’ll be retroactive, accounting for the weeks that have been missed. Until that day though, families will be stretching every dollar.
“I have to think about my family and providing for them. We have a house, car, bills, just like all of us do,” Morse said.
The federal government is also helping out. At some point, an extra $600 weekly will be added to unemployment checks. That is on top of state benefits and will last up to four months.
When that money will reach Connecticut remains to be seen.
A link to the improved unemployment claim site, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.