HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state is raising concerns over some COVID-19 outbreaks among vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
A recent outbreak of 13 positive cases in August stemmed from an overnight summer camp.
Officials said seven campers, four staff members, and two family members of campers tested positive.
Out of the six cases that were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, two were fully vaccinated.
A press release said campers had most daily activities outside but slept inside cabins at night.
Another outbreak last month consisted of 17 positive cases at a group home. Among the cases, 14 were residents and three were staff members.
None of the staff members were fully vaccinated, while 12 of the residents were fully vaccinated, officials said.
Additionally, four residents and one staff member were hospitalized. Of the five hospitalized individuals, two of the residents and the staff member were unvaccinated.
In this case, officials said there was inconsistent masking within this facility.
A third incident reported in August resulted in five COVID cases that stemmed from a gathering of 11 people. It also resulted in the cancellation of school sports practices to curb transmission.
Additionally, two family members not at the party were in close contact with one of the positive individuals and they were then diagnosed with COVID.
“Of the seven total cases, six were unvaccinated, despite being eligible to get the vaccine. The party was held outdoors with no masking or physical distancing,” the release said.
As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control has five Connecticut counties in the “high transmission” category, including Hartford, Litchfield, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties.
“Because the entire state of Connecticut continues to be classified as either ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission by the CDC, indoor gatherings should include masks regardless of vaccination status,” the Dept. of Public Health said in a press release.
Health officials are also reminding residents that social gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated should be held outdoors.
"The key to understanding this now is the fact we have a lot of virus around and until we don't have a lot of virus around, and the again the key to that is getting as many people vaccinated as possible, we do have to keep our guard up and continue to practice all the measures that we know,” said Dr. Lynn Sosa, an epidemiologist with the Dept. of Public Health.
To see more recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
