HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Henri remains a tropical storm that made landfall during the early afternoon hours of Sunday.
Channel 3's meteorologists said the storm already reached its plateau in terms of wind.
"At this point, wind gusts should not exceed 50 mph," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Occasionally 40 mph could be seen throughout the state through 4 p.m. The core of heaviest rain will continue through Tolland and Hartford counties."
Track the storm with Channel 3's interactive radar here or with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
The 11 a.m. updated track from the National Hurricane Center had the storm shifting slightly to the west.
"Wind speed has dropped from 65 to 60 mph," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Forward speed has dropped from 14 to 12 mph."
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire state.
"A hurricane warning was dropped," Dixon said.
A storm surge warning is in effect for the coastline and a flood watch is in place statewide.
Also in place for the afternoon, a flash flood warning for portions of Hartford, Tolland, New Haven and Middlesex counties.
"Additional flash flooding will be most likely in these areas through the afternoon," Dixon said. "Flash flooding is possible anywhere in Connecticut. Small streams and poor drainage areas will be susceptible overflow and subsequent flooded roadways.
The entire state can expect a baseline of 1 inch of rain through Sunday night. Areas near the core of the system in Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland Counties will be areas expected to get closer to 2 inches of rain. Those areas will also get a reprieve in the rain as the eye of the storm crosses.
Landfall happened around 12:15 p.m. near Westerly, RI.
Schools, businesses and other organizations announced closures. See the full list here.
"The eye will reach the Massachusetts border [Sunday] evening and the winds will drastically drop," Dixon said. "Damaging winds should conclude by 4 p.m. or 5 p.m."
Still, more power outages are not out of the question.
"As tree roots become more saturated, even 30 mph wind gusts could be enough to pull trees down," Dixon said.
As of 2:15 p.m., Eversource reported more than 30,850 outages. United Illuminating reported 16.
The high tide cycles are at roughly noon and midnight. Both times are expected feature a significant coastal wind.
"Finally, during [Sunday's] high tide cycles, midday and Sunday night, a 3 to 5 foot storm surge is possible along the Connecticut shoreline," Dixon said.
Henri will be slow to exit the region.
Though considerably downgraded by Monday, many forecast models show it making a loop over the lower Hudson Valley before scooting back across southern New England.
"Provided this, there will be some ongoing flash floods and coastal flooding concerns," Dixon said. "Parts of the state could see another soaking of rain, on top of what falls [Sunday]. So additional flash flooding could occur."
Widespread light rain and isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Monday.
Temperatures should be in the upper 70s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
