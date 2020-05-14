HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - School districts will soon be able to submit applications to the state for a cut of a $111 million coronavirus aid package.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the funding on Thursday and said it will be allocated based on greatest need.
The money is meant to go towards supporting continued learning and addressing educational disruptions due to the global pandemic.
The funding from the U.S. Department of Education as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF), a portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security (CARES) Act that was adopted by Congress in March.
It will complement the $27.8 million already announced for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
The ESSERF is the main federal funding stream dedicated to supporting the state’s pre-K through 12 system during the COVID-19 crisis, Lamont explained. The federal government allows for significant flexibility in how the state and local school districts spend the grant so that existing education funds can be repurposed to areas of highest need, mitigate fiscal impacts, and immediately address educational disruptions.
Lamont said that school districts in Connecticut already received their full state education grant allocations for fiscal year 2020, despite the cancellation of in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year.
“This global pandemic is causing unprecedented consequences that we have never experienced in our lifetimes, and our school systems have been forced to respond in creative ways,” Lamont said. “I applaud our many teachers and educational staff who have been working through this trying time to provide distance learning and continue engaging our students. Our administration is determined to work with school districts to ensure that we can maintain these efforts and every student has access to the educational opportunities that they deserve. I thank our Congressional delegation for securing these federal funds to support this effort.”
While Connecticut was awarded $111 million under EESERF, $11.1 million will be reserved for state-level activities, and the balance of $99.9 million will be distributed to local school districts based on the proportion of Title I funding they received for fiscal year.
The CARES Act requires public school districts that receive ESSERF or Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds to provide equitable services to students and teachers in non-public schools in the same manner as equitable services are provided in Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), according to Lamont. Control of funds for services and assistance provided to non-public school students and teachers under the CARES Act programs must remain under the control of the public school district that receives the funding. Similar to how a public school district provides equitable services under the ESEA, the district is responsible for initiating the consultation process and must contact officials in all non-public schools within the respective district to notify them of the opportunity for their students and teachers to obtain equitable services under the CARES Act programs. Therefore, no funds may go directly to a non-public school and non-public schools must consult with the local public school district in which they are located to determine allocation and receipt of the funds.
The Connecticut State Department of Education is in the process of developing an application process for school districts, which will include specific questions pertaining to how the district determined which areas of need to focus on, which strategies they anticipate utilizing, and how remote learning will be part of their solution. In an effort to expedite the allocation of funds, the department plans on providing ongoing technical assistance to districts with a particular focus on those with the greatest needs.
State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said he is sending a letter to every superintendent in the state with information about the money.
“While ensuring equity and access to education has always been our top priority, this pandemic has exacerbated the opportunity gaps that have always persisted for our most vulnerable students, such as students with special needs and English learners,” Cardona said. “Now more than ever, we remain committed to breaking down the barriers that result in a lack of equitable access to technology, connectivity, and high quality learning materials. We acknowledge districts are expending considerable resources as they navigate these uncharted waters. The department has developed an expedited process to allocate this federal grant as the funding will be critical to bolstering districts’ efforts to meet the areas of greatest need within their school communities and continue providing education to all students in a way that is accessible, equitable and meaningful.”
The federal funding will complement state resources intended to sustain local school districts’ capacity and their efforts to provide equitable access to high quality opportunities for continuity of education for all students.
Under ESSERF, types of eligible activities include:
- Planning for and coordination between schools and families during long-term closures
- Purchasing educational and assistive technology (e.g. hardware, software, and connectivity)
- Providing mental health services and supports
- Planning and implementing activities related to summer learning, supplemental after-school programs and addressing the needs of low-income students, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.
(1) comment
Teachers, and others, have done a good job transitioning to work from home scenarios. That being said, local boards of education are flush with cash and do not need any federal or state aid to add to the coffers. Renegotiated busing contracts, no spring sports costs (coaching stipends, officiating, uniforms, field preparation, transportation, to name a few), no use of electricity and daily janitorial/maintenance supplies, no cafeteria costs, and much more. There are all items sitting in their budgets, funded by already collected taxes, that are not going to be spent this year. This is a waste of dollars that could be allocated in better ways. Another example of how this Gov has no idea what he's doing, similar to him signing a contract worth $2M today with a "Boston Consulting Firm" to help Connecticut reopen. Apparently our State employee's don't have the know how to do so independently. I think he's selling then, and the taxpayers short. No sealed bid process, no public due diligence, certainly awarded to a connection to provide a handsome payday on taxpayers expense.
