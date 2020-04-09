(WFSB) -- The state’s Department of Consumer Protection announced on Thursday that it has received a donation of hydroxychloroquine.
The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized emergency use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 in certain hospitalized patients.
The donation came from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, to be distributed to acute care hospitals “as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and work to ensure that critically ill patients have access to the medication,” officials said in a press release.
Specific hospitals receiving the medication were not listed.
Hydroxychloroquine has been traditionally used to treat autoimmune diseases like lupus.
“Shipment of the medication direct to medical facilities, will ensure that patients have direct access to the medication and aims to limit hoarding and inappropriate use or prescribing,” officials continued.
Four-hundred thousand tablets (4,000 bottles) of the 200mg hydroxychloroquine tablets have shipped and are starting to be received by hospitals.
In the press release, Gov. Ned Lamont said “Making sure that medical facilities have the resources they need to treat patients who are in dire need of our support is an absolute priority. I want to thank Amneal Pharmaceuticals for their generous donation, along with DCP, and the Connecticut Hospital Association for working to ensure this medication goes to the right place. What we’re going through is unprecedented, and it will continue to take public private partnerships like this to get through it.”
Officials also said the medication was sent to hospitals based on the total number of beds that the facility is licensed for.
“Additional allotments were sent to hospitals supporting or expected to support recovery centers. Hospitals, following the procedures set by the Drug Control Division, may move this medication to other hospitals should there be a need,” the press release said.
“We work hard every day to ensure that patients in Connecticut have the medication that they need – and to ensure that medication is safe. As pharmacists, we care deeply about making sure that medication is not only available, but that it’s prescribed and administered safely – and that it’s the best possible option for the patient. On behalf the Drug Control Division, and all of DCP, I want to thank Amneal Pharmaceuticals for their donation.” said Rodrick Marriott, state Drug Control Director.
“Faced with an unprecedented medical challenge, Connecticut hospitals are focused on providing the best care for our patients. We are learning more every day about how best to care for patients with COVID-19, including that hydroxychloroquine may play an important role in treatment. As Governor Lamont has said repeatedly, hospitals need the support of private businesses and government as we fight the pandemic. We are grateful for the Governor’s continued leadership throughout the public health emergency, and particularly wish to thank DCP’s Drug Control division for its hard work in making this important donation possible.” said Jennifer Jackson, CEO of the Connecticut Hospital Association.
I heard that this drug is not completely safe. You can have a heart attack because it messes with you electrical system. Is this true? If so where would we see that in writing?
