HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Human trafficking is not something many thing about, but it’s real and it’s happening in Connecticut.
Hundreds of children are lured into drugs and prostitution.
The Department of Justice has awarded $100 million to combat human trafficking.
Many of the victims are teenaged girls and boys, and they often are runaways or live in foster care.
This money will help provide services and important training for law enforcement.
Connecticut requires officers to get training on how to recognize victims and provide help. For young girls, it can be things like wearing expensive clothes and jewelry and flirting with older men.
“They prey on these children, promising money, favors, friendships and sometimes romantic involvement, and then it develops into human trafficking,” said Sgt. Matt Gunsalus, Connecticut State Police.
State Police Sgt. Matt Gunsalus has seen first-hand what happens when predators pretty on children.
Children between the ages of 13 and 18 can become victims of human trafficking.
In Connecticut, the Department of Children and Families gets over 200 referrals per year for children suspected of being victims. Most of these children are runaways, either living at home or in foster care.
In 2016, Connecticut passed a law that requires police officers to get training on how to recognize these victims and provide help.
The Department of Justice is committed to giving $100 million so that state agencies and service organizations can apply for grants.
One of those groups is Love146. They released a statement saying, “Love146 is providing long-term care for children in Connecticut whose lives have been impacted by trafficking. Love 146 has served over 500 children in the state who have been trafficked and provided safety planning to at-risk children who need to be protected.”
Gunsalus says everyone needs to work together.
“It’s all the efforts that are put from other agencies, they have an active role, they often send leads to law enforcement,” Gunsalus said.
More than 60 percent of kids are living at home when they are lured into human trafficking.
The intent of this federal money is to help the children have a place to turn for safety and support.
