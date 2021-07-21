HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is set to receive $300 million dollars from pharmaceutical companies as part of a $26 billion dollar settlement.
It’ll go directly toward the fight against the opioid epidemic.
We haven’t seen a settlement with these types of figures since the multistate tobacco settlement.
According to the department of Public Health, since 2015, there have been more than 6,800 drug overdose deaths, with an overwhelming majority linked back to opioids.
"That’s 1,000 families in Connecticut, every year, wrecked," Attorney General William Tong noted.
Tong has been fighting this legal battle with pharmaceutical companies for four years and tonight, there’s a settlement, $26 billion split up between more than forty states.
Three pharmaceutical distributors, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, will pay up to $21 billion dollars.
Johnson and Johnson will pay up to $five billion.
Our state will see $300 million, paid out over eighteen years.
The majority of the money will be spent on treatment and prevention.
Paige Niver’s daughter got hooked on opioids at 14 years old after a bicycle accident. She got off of them at twenty.
"I’m really glad that the money is going to go for people who are sick and still suffering, because that treatment saved my daughter’s life," Niver tells us.
We’re not just talking about money. Today’s settlement requires the pharmaceutical industry to change in a way that will prevent this type of crisis from happening again.
This includes establishing a tracking system to detect, block, and report suspicious opioid orders and share that data with states.
Attorney General Tong says in the long run, that could be more valuable than the hundreds of millions Connecticut will see.
"It’s about walking side by side with these families and the people that struggle, not just today, but everyday hereafter, and to do everything we can to stop people from falling into addiction," Tong added.
Johnson and Johnson has also agreed to stop selling opioids and this comes at a crucial time here in Connecticut where drug overdose deaths were at the highest they’ve been in the last six years.
