HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State leaders released a more detailed back-to-school plan before students head back to the classroom this fall.
Officials called it the “Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut’s Plan to Learn and Grow Together,” which is a comprehensive plan that will help guide districts when reopening schools for the next academic year.
The plan being released comes just days after the announcement made last Thursday, which detailed what districts will need to do in order to have in-person classes in the fall, as long as public health data continues to support it.
Read through the complete plan here.
When it comes to operations, the plan states that classroom layouts will maximize social distancing between workstations, with 6 feet of space when feasible. Space between the teacher and students should also be maximized to reduce the risk of increased droplets during instruction.
Floor markings will be installed to illustrate physical distance, and classrooms will have access to washing stations.
Districts will adopt policies requiring the use of face coverings for all students and staff when they are inside the building, with certain exceptions like trouble breathing.
Buildings will also be inspected to ensure they are properly ventilated.
Schools should also limit face-to-face encounters by designing foot-traffic patterns, like one-way hallways and staircases, and by designating entrance-only and exit-only doors.
The plan also discusses guidance when it comes to school buses, saying back-up masks will be provided to students if they do not have face coverings when boarding. Sanitizing and cleaning will be increased, and passengers will not be allowed to change seats during the route.
State leaders said the guidance and considerations outlined in the plan were grounded in six guiding principles:
1. Safeguarding the health and safety of students and staff
2. Allowing all students the opportunity to return into the classrooms full time starting in the fall
3. Monitoring the school populations and, when necessary, potentially cancelling classes in the future to appropriately contain COVID-19 spread
4. Emphasizing equity, access, and support to the students and communities who are emerging from this historic disruption
5. Fostering strong two-way communication with partners such as families, educators and staff
6. Factoring into decisions about reopening the challenges to the physical safety and social-emotional well-being of our students when they are not in school.
Channel 3 is still combing through the plan and will continue to update this story and report the latest on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
