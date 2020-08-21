HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The State Department of Education released the governor’s state funding numbers for the 166 school districts in Connecticut, totaling $130 million.
This month, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the commitment of Coronavirus Relief Funds that would be put toward helping districts with the costs of reopening schools safely.
On Friday, the distribution list of $130.8 million going directly toward districts was released.
Amounts vary from a few thousand dollars for some of the smallest school districts, to millions for others, like $11.9 million for Hartford, $8.3 million for Norwalk, 6.3 million for Norwich, and 5.4 million for New Haven.
All school districts who indicated a need for funding on their reopening survey were eligible for funds to be put toward PPE, building cleaning, and transportation-related costs.
In schools where at least 40 percent of students get free or reduced price lunch, the money can also pay for additional staffing.
School districts around the state have had to take on plenty of extra costs as they return to school.
Guidelines and safety measures to protect against the coronavirus have cost some schools hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of unbudgeted dollars.
For example, in Glastonbury, Superintendent of Schools Alan Bookman said the district is seeing upwards of $600,000 extra just for different safety measures.
They're getting back just half of that from the state, receiving $312,897, but every bit helps.
“You can't spare any expenses as far as safety is concerned,” Bookman said.
But even with all the safety measures in place, superintendents say they need everyone to follow best practices, like social distancing and wearing masks.
“We expect all of our students to be wearing masks, it would be unacceptable not to,” Bookman said.
Even though Glastonbury can't use the money for staffing, Bookman said they have hired 10 additional custodians. That will help them clean their buildings each night.
Canaan gets $176?.... seriously?
