GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an order for all team and club sports outside of the pro and college level, to cease activities until at least Jan. 19.
That’s a pretty clear order for high schools and travel programs to follow.
On Friday, the state released the full guidance for public facilities and clubs to follow.
Along with pausing sports, masks are required for all gyms and fitness centers, with no exceptions. Group fitness classes, dance studios, yoga, Martial Arts instruction, etc. must be reduced by 25 percent capacity . Masks are also required for all group fitness classes as well.
What is prohibited during team sports on pause:
- Participation in high risk sports (other than conditioning/non-contact drills)
- All team scrimmages, competitions, camps, clinics, and tournaments (including interscholastic, "pick-up" games, and toher informal athletic activities
- Participation in any out-of-state team practices (including conditioning), competitions, camps, clinics, and tournaments by CT residents
- Participation in competitions, camps, clinics, tournaments, in CT by out-of-state teams.
- Teams are NOT able to break up into smaller groups to practice or compete (e.g. a 20 person team practicing or competing in groups of 4 or less at the time time and location is not allowed)
What is allowed during team sports on pause:
- Outdoor recreational activities
- Individual and small group training (4 people or fewer)
- Individual and small group moderate and low risk sports (4 people or fewer)
- Gyms (masks no required, no exceptions, minimum 6 foot spacing and other Sector Rule Safeguards)
- Group fitness classes & dance studios, yoga, Martial Arts instruction, etc.
- Reduced to 25% capacity (from 50%)
- Masks now required, no exceptions
- Subject to minimum 6 foot spacing and other Sector Rule Safeguards
- School gym classes (no team sports subject to pause to be played)
The Glastonbury Tennis Club continues to operate, despite having some questions about the future.
However, while the programs continue, places like the tennis center and facilities like it around the state anxiously await some clarity from Lamont.
For example, The Olympic Taekwondo Academy in Rocky Hill may have to prohibit in-studio instruction.
“Not allowing people to have face to face contact. We are thinking of just going to zoom classes and seeing how that goes to us,” said Stella Cannata, manager of the Olympic Taekwondo Academy.
Many of Connecticut’s local park and recreation departments have been feeling a big pinch from COVID-19.
“It’s made everyone’s job difficult; nothing is the same anymore. This place would be packed on a Friday. We just aren’t able to do it with what’s going on unfortunately,” said Dan Lynch, director of Orange Parks and Recreation.
Sports like tennis have actually seen an uptick in participation. The game’s availability and proper spacing seems to make it ideal for playing in a pandemic.
“Safety is the priority. We don’t want anyone sick and we want to still give people a little bit of fun,” said Ioana-Lyes, manager of the Glastonbury Tennis Club.
The guidance is in effect from Monday, November 23 through January 19, 2021.
For the full guidance, click here.
