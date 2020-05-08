HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State officials released guidelines for businesses that plan to reopen on May 20.
Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman joined Governor Ned Lamont for his daily briefing on Friday.
Many businesses and employees have been questioning the guidelines that will need to be in place when the state reopens on May 20.
Some of those guidelines include having residents wearing face masks or facial coverings worn at all times in public. Gathering sizes limited to a maximum of five people.
Residents of 65 years or older, or people with high risk factors, are encouraged to stay home.
State officials announced that nail salons will not be part of the businesses reopening on May 20.
Hotels will not be able to be part of the Phase 1 reopening, but Lamont said possibly part of Phase 2.
Lehman detailed each businesses’ reopening guidelines that will be enforced by the state.
Restaurants:
- There will be a maximum allowance of 50 percent capacity
- Outdoor only seating allowed
- Tables much be 6 feet apart
- Bar areas need to remain closed
- Recreational areas must remain closed
- Contact-less payment preferred
- Packaged or rolled silverware needed for customers
- Paper and/or disposable menus required
- Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes available at entrances and exits
- High contact areas must be cleaned regularly
Offices:
- There will be a maximum allowance of 50 percent capacity
- Employees should continue working from home if possible
- Meeting should have no more than five people attending
- Employees must be seated six feet apart
- Physical partitions should be placed between employees.
Retail:
- There will be a maximum allowance of 50 percent capacity
- Fitting rooms must remain closed
- Barriers must be placed at check out areas.
- Self-serve counters will remain closed
- There must be 6-foot markers in place at checkout lines for customers
- Contactless payment preferred
Personal Services (Hair Salons, Barbershops):
- There will be a maximum allowance of 50 percent capacity
- Appointments only
- Waiting rooms must remain closed
- Workstations should be placed six feet apart
- Physical barriers must be constructed between workers
- Contactless payment preferred
- Employees should limit conversations with customers
- Tools must be soaked in disinfectant after every use
- Hand sanitizer must be place at all entrances and exits
- High contact areas must be cleaned regularly
- Employees must wear face masks and eye protection
- Employees need clean smocks for each customer
- Customers must wear face masks
- The use of blow dryers is strictly prohibited
State officials said they are working on enforcement guidelines, which are expected to be released next week.
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said any hair salon owners who have questions or concerns can contact her office at Ltgovernor.bysiewicz.ct.gov.
