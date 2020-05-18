CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Dental offices will be expanding their procedures this week as the state beings to reopen.
Governor Ned Lamont’s office has released guidelines for dental offices after speaking with health professionals about concerns for reopening.
Some dentists say the guidelines give them a batter understanding of how to navigate reopening, but the biggest issue is acquiring the PPE to operate.
“We’ll record your temperature. After we record your temperature, we’re going to ask you for your index finger, where we will measure your pulse oxygen reading,” said Dr. Robert Bereault, Cromwell Dental.
This is part of what patients can expect when they arrive at Cromwell Dental for an appointment.
It’s a process that will likely be playing out at other dental offices as they begin expanding procedures.
“The guidelines really help us to proceed forward with an abundance of caution. I believe they are attainable,” Dr. Bereault said.
This week, the state released a 13-page guideline for dental offices. Some of the requirements include a thorough workplace cleaning, a closed off or socially distanced waiting are, health screenings for patients and employees, and limits on risky procedures.
The new guidelines also require a two-week supply of PPE on hand before opening.
“Requiring PPE is a challenge in some cases. Some offices have all the PPE they need, some have enough for a few weeks and they’re reaching out,” said Marine Paulis, Dental Hygiene Director.
Connecticut State Dental Association President Dr. Tam Le urges providers to maintain safety. He says if they can’t meet those requirement, they should remain closed.
“Until you have acquired the proper PPE in your office, you need to wait. You don’t have to feel that you have to open,” Dr. Le said.
Dr. Le and Paulis say the guidelines serve as a collaborative foundation during an uncertain time.
“We see a lot of our patients where we are their initial and only point of healthcare. When you understand what the job looks like day in and day out, you understand how significant a role we play in frontline healthcare,” Dr. Bereault said.
The CDC has recommended individuals who are 65 and older or have underlying health conditions should avoid non-emergency procedures at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.