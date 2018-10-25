HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- You could have some money out there and not even know about it.
On Thursday, the state released its updated list of "unclaimed property.”
This year 53,000 new names have been added to the list.
In all the entire "CT Big List" has 1.6 million names of people and businesses that have as much as $888 million in unclaimed property.
If you want to check the list, click here.
