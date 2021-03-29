HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Colleges and universities, as well as high schools across the state, will be offered vaccines in the coming weeks.
On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont released a plan to vaccinate students in the state.
He said colleges and universities will have Johnson & Johnson clinics in early May. These will take place prior to the end of the spring semester.
For high schools, there will be Pfizer clinics for students 16 and older. These students will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine since it is the only vaccine approved for people 16 years old.
The Alliance School Districts will have clinics from April 19 through May 7.
All other interested districts will be able to have vaccine clinics during May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.