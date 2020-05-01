(WFSB) – New information was released on COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
According to a report released by the Department of Public Health, nearly 5,000 nursing home residents tested positive for COVID-19.
That is almost one quarter of nursing home patients in the state.
Of those 5,000, 958 residents died from COVID-19 and DPH said 291 are probable deaths linked to COVID-19.
As for assisted living facilities, the report took data from facilities that reported one or more COVID-19 cases.
The report shows a total of more than 5,000 residents in the facilities.
In assisted living facilities, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no deaths reported.
