STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Every day Connecticut leaders must decide whether or not to speed up or slow down the state's reopening plan.
They rely on the work of Alan Fontes, a solutions architect who builds something very different from buildings.
Soon after state leaders realized COVID-19 would shape Connecticut’s future, they knew they'd need help making key decisions every single day that impact thousands of people.
So, they called a man of whom many people have likely never heard.
“It was like ‘hey reopen Connecticut. Let’s do it right,’” Fontes said.
Fontes is the director of the University of Connecticut’s analytics and information management solutions. State leaders asked him and his team to compile all the key COVID-19 related data and present it in an understandable way.
“For me, it’s more about taking the data, turning it into information and then driving insight from that,” he explained.
Fontes’ team pours over statistics on a wide range of issues tied to the coronavirus including, COVID testing, patient counts and unemployment. Then, he presents it to key decision makers in a web-based dashboard where leaders such as Gov. Ned Lamont and members of the Reopen Connecticut committee rely on it.
“It does tend at times to put a lot of weight on the shoulders of the team because they realize that what they’re doing is bringing the information together, that someone’s going to make a decision that’s going to affect someone else’s lives,” Fontes said.
Fontes, like everyone else hopes eventually Connecticut can re-open its economy but his role is to provide data, not make decisions. He is adamant that information isn't political. He said state leaders must utilize his team's work and chart the best course forward.
“We don’t look at data and say ‘well, we won’t bring this in because this will not be what we wanted to say,’” he said. “Sorry, it is what it is. And you got to make a decision to change it.”
Am I missing something? Didn't Lamont hire a Boston Consulting for 2 Million to help planning the reopening of the state back in May?
