(WFSB) - A state representative took to social media to voice her concerns over Governor Ned Lamont's leadership.
Anne Dauphinais, a House Republican, even compared Lamont's leadership style to that of former German dictator Adolf Hitler.
In a Facebook post, Dauphinais claimed Lamont is "segregating us from our work places coercing people to make unwanted medical choices in order to keep their jobs, pay their mortgages and feed their families".
Dauphinais went on to cite several quotes from sources in the Jewish Virtual Library, as well as the Holocaust Encyclopedia website, comparing Lamont's vaccine mandate for state workers, teachers, and contractors to when Hitler forced Jewish government workers to retire and banned Jews from civil service, those with questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine to when the Germans would burn books that were considered of "un-German spirit", among others.
The Facebook post went on to say that she had compared Lamont to Hitler previously and was called out by an unnamed person(s) for those comments, adding:
"My comments were neither anti-Semitic nor factually inaccurate."
She did, however, clarify her original comments, which weren't immediately available, saying:
"I do want to take this opportunity to not apologize but clarify to Governor Lamont, for I was not clear that I meant that he was acting like Hitler in the early 1930’s – to date, he has not called for putting the unvaccinated in camps."
In response, Max Reiss, communications director for Gov. Lamont, released a statement:
"The representative's comments are disgusting, repulsive, and disrespectful to the history and memory of victims of the Holocaust. Such anti-Semitic rhetoric has no place in state government, and no place in our public discourse."
We have reached out to both the House and Senate Democrats and Republicans, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.