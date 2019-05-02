HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Threats made against a state representative are now being investigated by police.
Democratic State Rep. Liz Linehan has been attacked on social media by those who don't want to vaccinate their children.
The vaccine issue has become a volatile one this legislative session.
Linehan has proposed legislation the anti-vaxxers are against but said threats have now targeted her and her family.
"I am speaking out because it is not okay,” Linehan said.
She represents Cheshire, Southington, and Wallingford and said she has gotten many angry comments on Twitter.
However, one sent recently threatened her and her family.
It was sent by someone who calls themselves “JJ1984” on Twitter. They said “Where do I go, I want to enlighten you or your satin spawn."
"You cannot threaten me and threaten my family and expect me to back down. It's not going to happen. You have to call out hate where it lives,” Linehan said.
She said memes have been made of her 9-year-old daughter, and pictures of her entire family have been circulated online.
The anti-vaccine movement has been vocal. They've testified at public hearings against legislation.
Parents can refuse to vaccinate their children for religious and medical reasons.
Linehan has proposed legislation to remind nurses they don't have to sign off when parents ask for exemptions.
Waivers can also be signed by town and court clerks, as well as notaries.
"Anybody whose children are threatened, or anybody who threatens children, should expect a strong response from parents. We empathize with Liz Linehan, this is an unfortunate situation,” said Lee Ann Ducat, of Informed Choice CT.
She started Informed Choice CT and condemns the threats, but feels Linehan’s bill isn’t necessary.
She said she stands firm in her decision to not vaccinate, and believes vaccines can cause Autism, despite numerous studies that show no connection.
The issue for Linehan is not that there's disagreement, but threats against her and her family.
"I am going to be as open and vocal about it as I can be so that other legislators who are afraid of maybe making a vote because these people are coming after them. I am going to expose that for them,” Linehan said.
Cheshire and the capitol police are investigating the threats and said they're working with Twitter to find out who sent them.
Should the immunization rate data on the school level be released? Click here to vote in our poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.