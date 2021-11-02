STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One of the intriguing races is happening in the state is in Stamford.
This race has drawn national attention because former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine is looking to become mayor.
His challenger is State Rep. Caroline Simmons, who has quickly made a name for herself at the Capitol.
It will be interesting to see if Valentine, who has no real political experience, can carry his hometown.
It will also be interesting to see if Simmons can become the city’s first female mayor.
Valentine definitely wins the name recognition battle.
Even before announcing his run, people knew him from his time with the Mets and the Red Sox. His candidacy has drawn interest from national media outlets like GQ.
Valentine is running unaffiliated, but has the endorsement of the Republican party.
His opponent, 35-year-old Simmons, has been serving Stamford at the Capitol since 2015. She’s made it very clear she’s a serious contender because she ousted the incumbent Democratic mayor in the primary back in September.
“We need leaders who are going to be ready on day one, who have a track record of delivering results for the people of Stamford, so I’m hopeful that will be on voters’ minds so we can move our city forward together,” Simmons said on Tuesday.
Channel 3 tried to talk with Valentine on Tuesday, but his team said he wasn’t available, so representatives from his campaign were able to give comment instead.
“He’s identified issues that are very important to us in Stamford, with our housing, with our zoning, police. He’s a listener. He’s listened to the folks and we’ve had a lot of folks who felt they’ve been neglected,” said Barry Michelson, a Valentine supporter.
This is going to be a tight race.
Around the city, an equal amount of signs for both candidates was seen on Tuesday.
Also, Gov. Ned Lamont endorsed Simmons, but did call Valentine “a real champion,” so it’ll be interesting to see how the race plays out.
