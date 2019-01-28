HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As discussed this weekend on Face the State, the race for mayor in Hartford is heating up.
Another candidate came forward on Monday to challenge Mayor Luke Bronin.
State. Rep. Brandon McGee, who was born and raised in the city of Hartford, threw his hat in the ring.
He’s been a state representative for six years, and said he knows the “power and potential of Hartford.”
Last week, Bronin announced he's seeking a second term.
