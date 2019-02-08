WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- If you drive, you likely have an opinion one way or the other when it comes to the possibility of tolls in CT.
Legislators are expected to take up the issue this session, and one state representative along the shoreline is looking for feedback.
Republican State Rep. Charlie Ferraro’s district covers three shoreline towns that would be impacted by tolls.
That’s why he started a poll on his Facebook page, to get some feedback from his constituents.
Last year, a state study recommended more than 80 gantries, or overhead scanners, on all of Connecticut’s major highways.
“I’ve had mixed reviews from the tolls from day one, so I wanted to see what the temperature was,” said Ferraro, who represents parts of West Haven, Orange, and Milford.
While some are not in favor of the tolls, others say it could bring in some much needed cash.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea. I don’t got time to be paying tolls. I’m trying to save money as it is,” said Michelle Perry, of New Haven.
“It would be a good money maker, but I don’t really care either way,” said David Fortier, of Waterbury.
Ferraro put a link to a poll up on his Facebook page, asking people what they think.
“A lot of people are very emotional about it, the majority, 80-90 percent really don’t want tolls at all,” he said. “Many of them view the implementation of tolls as basically a defacto tax.”
Ferraro’s district is made up of towns in which both I-95 and the Wilbur Cross Parkway run through.
It’s expected legislators will take up a toll bill this session.
Governor Ned Lamont is in favor of some form of electronic tolling, saying he’d like to start with just tractor trailers, which alone could bring in roughly $250 million.
However, neighboring Rhode Island installed tolls for trucks only and is currently being sued.
In December, the governor’s transition team suggested tolls for passenger cars as well.
Ferraro said no matter what side you’re on, consider attending a public hearing or reach out to your legislator to have your voice heard.
He said he’ll be holding meet and greet hours next Wednesday night at the Milford Library.
The tolls are coming whether you like it or not, repukes. It's your fault for 20 years of rowland the felon and rell lining their pockets. Time for the greedy neocons to pay up. #Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
