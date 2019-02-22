HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Dept. of Public Health said a child died earlier this week due to the flu.
Officials said it is the first pediatric death involving the flu this season, however it is unclear how old the child was.
The flu is considered to be widespread across the state, as 29 others have died because of the flu in CT so far this season.
“Our hearts go out to the family of this child. For confidentiality reasons, I can’t provide you with any additional details about this child’s illness”, said Commissioner Raul Pino. “I can, however, emphasize the importance of vaccinating children against influenza. In Connecticut, there have been reported 12 flu-associated pediatric deaths from the 2005-06 flu season through the 201718 season. Only two of these cases (17%) had evidence of current flu vaccination."
Numbers released Thursday by the Dept. of Public Health showed four other deaths related to the flu were reported in the past week.
The pediatric death brings that total to five.
"This is an unfortunate outcome. Every year nationally we see a hundred or so kids die from influenza," said Doctor Nicholas Bennett, Director of Infectious Disease at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
Health officials said all children should be vaccinated for influenza starting at 5 months of age.
Officials also said approximately 80 percent of children who die from influenza nationally and in Connecticut were not vaccinated.
"Get your children immunized because the vaccine does protect against influenza to a significant extent. It's not perfect, but it does provide some protection and it reduces the severity of symptoms," said Bennett.
Bennett says the stakes are especially high for children because so many potentially sick young people congregate together every day at school.
"If a flu gets into a classroom setting, it's pretty easy to spread around. It's spread by respiratory droplets, so coughing, sneezing, as well as through contact," said Bennett.
The flu often feels like a bad cold with symptoms of sneezing, coughing, runny nose, and a fever, along with body aches and trouble breathing.
"The only way to really tell is to get the flu test and the earlier you can test the better because we know that most people will benefit from treatment if you treat them earlier rather than waiting three or four days," Bennett said.
State health officials said the season began on Aug. 26, and they have been posting weekly updates.
Since the season started, 1,668 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.
Between August and the beginning of February, 4,540 cases were reported.
