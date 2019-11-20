(WFSB) – State officials have announced that State Representative Linda Orange has died on Wednesday.
Orange was a Democratic representative for the towns of Colchester, Lebanon, Windham, and Mansfield.
Governor Ned Lamont has directed the state flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately.
“Linda Orange truly loved serving the people of her district – it was her passion and she always kept her constituents at the forefront of all her efforts,” Governor Lamont said. “She had an undeniably witty sense of humor and a charming character that brightened even the gloomiest of days.”
Flags will be flown at half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.
Officials did not release Orange's cause of death.
