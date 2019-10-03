WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A state representative was arrested for driving under the influence in West Hartford Wednesday evening.
Police said drivers saw State Representative Joseph Verrengia stopped in a southbound lane on New Park Avenue and he appeared to be asleep at the wheel.
Complainants described the person and car, including a license plate.
Police found the Verrengia driving south on Colonial Street.
After Verregnia pulled into a driveway and exited his car, he was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol.
Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz released a statement following the arrest saying, “Rep. Verrengia recognizes the seriousness of the situation, but the fact remains he made a poor decision that put people at risk. Though thankfully no one was hurt, in light of these circumstances and as he deals with the legal and personal ramifications, I have suspended Rep. Verrengia from his chairmanship of the public safety committee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.