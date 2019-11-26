COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A funeral was held on Tuesday in Colchester for a state representative who died from pancreatic cancer.
State Rep. Linda Orange was described as a "straight shooter" who did a lot for her district.
She had served as a Democrat in the General Assembly for 23 years, and is remembered for putting others first.
Gov. Ned Lamont attended the funeral, along with the lieutenant governor and many current and former state legislators.
"We celebrate her life. What she did for the town of Colchester, and for the state, and how she was so passionate towards first responders and the protection of those individual who serve us,” said Steve Dargan, a former state representative.
She was also a big supporter of firefighters and was made an honorary member of their association.
Orange also got the funding needed to rebuild the town’s middle school.
She was 69 years old.
