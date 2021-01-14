(WFSB) – According to the State Department of Education, at the end of last week, 46 percent of public school districts were learning fully remote.
Now, some legislators want to establish statewide guidelines for virtual learning.
No one knows how much longer the pandemic will be around. With children set to be vaccinated at the earliest late spring, House Republican leader Vincent Candelora says he wants to improve how students learn virtually.
“Years ago, we had the phrase no child left behind, and I think with this new virtual platform we don’t know if we’re leaving children behind,” Candelora said.
The first half of the 2020-2021 school year is almost wrapped up and nearly 50 percent of the state’s schools are still fully remote.
Including Waterbury, which decided this week to extend virtual learning through the end of this month.
“While it doesn’t make everyone happy, it is really something that I have to consider at every minute of the day really, is it at the best interest of keeping everyone safe,” said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Waterbury Superintendent.
Now, Candelora and Rep. Kathleen McCarty are proposing minimum virtual learning guidelines.
Candelora says he’s especially concerned about students in lower-performing districts and special needs students slipping through the cracks.
“We need to start putting metrics in place, some guidelines if we’re going to continue virtual learning,” Candelora said.
Some of the legislation includes minimum requirements for teacher instruction and classroom participation, in-person learning for special needs students unless certain requirements can be met, and state-supported teacher training in distance learning.
Candelora says they want to have input from teachers to mold these guidelines.
“I think it needs to be done cooperatively with conversations with them to balance it out,” Candelora said.
Candelora says he’s hoping legislation helps teachers, students, and parents.
Also included in the proposed legislations are three guaranteed traditional snow days.
Legislation from House Republicans will require:
- Uniform minimum requirements to be set by the State Department of Education for distance learning that would require online classroom participation by students, while also requiring virtual settings to feature the same amount of teacher instruction time as classroom settings;
- Minimum standards for students and educators for classwork as well as assigning grades for completed work;
- State-supported teacher training in remote/distance learning;
- In-person education for special needs students unless the school can demonstrate that their educational requirements can be met through distance learning;
- The State Department of Education to provide periodic review of whether such minimal standards are being met;
- Towns to use the first three snow days as traditional snow days with school off and allow subsequent snow days to be substituted for virtual learning that may be counted towards the school’s 180-day requirement.
Candelora and McCarty say the legislation would not prohibit local school districts from establishing more stringent standards if they chose to do so.
