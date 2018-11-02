MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The state Republican Party said one of its candidates running to represent the state's 82nd district was harassed on the campaign trail.
The GOP told Channel 3 that Ernestine Holloway, who is black, was stopped by police in Middlefield while she was going door-to-door.
According to the GOP, officers told Holloway that she needed a permit.
State police said they are looking into the situation.
In a statement, Republican party chairman J.R. Romano said "no candidate or their supporters should be intimidated, ever."
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Susan Bysiewicz agreed.
"I have zero tolerance for any group or person who would hinder our Democratic process," Bysiewicz said in a statement.
She said the officer involved was her occasional driver; however, they have since cut ties.
