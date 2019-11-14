HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Republicans said they'll unveil an alternative to the governor's toll plan to fix the state's roads, bridges and trains.
Senate Republicans planned a news conference for 11 a.m. at the State Capitol in Hartford.
In Gov. Ned Lamont's revised transportation plan released on Nov. 7, the $21 billion effort included fewer tolls than originally planned and took on 56 projects to upgrade state highways and improve rail services.
The plan called for 14 tolls that would generate about $300 million a year.
The cost of the tolls for cars would be between $0.50 and $1. In-state residents with an EZ-pass would get a 20 percent discount. Tractor trailers would pay seven times the car rate.
Senate Republicans called the governor's plan thorough, but that the tolls are problematic.
Lamont needs 18 votes in the state Senate to pass his plan.
It's been a tough sell for lawmakers who will soon be coming up for reelection.
