HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lags behind the rest of the nation in job growth and income growth, according to state Republican leaders.
They are urging lawmakers to work together to create an environment supportive of job growth and ensure all young people have the opportunity and training to obtain good paying jobs.
A news conference happened at 10 a.m. at the state capitol:
Senate Republican leaders shared on Wednesday a package of legislative proposals offering "a better way to a more prosperous Connecticut."
They said the proposals are focused on workforce development, education, and jobs. They are part of the Senate Republican leaders’ “Better Way” to a more affordable, transparent, safe, and healthy Connecticut.
It's pretty simple. Cut taxes for small businesses and provide incentives for hiring employees and you will see the growth.
