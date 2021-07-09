HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It's still summer vacation, but there's new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about the coming school year.

The agency says vaccinated teachers and vaccinated students don't need to wear masks in school.

The CDC also said no one needs to wear masks at recess or in most outdoor activities.

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all COVID-19 safety measures aren't in place The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its COVID-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented.

They're also stressing the importance of getting students back to the classroom, and recommending spacing desks 3 feet apart whenever possible.

On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is still deciding on the policy for schools here this fall.

“Right now, our guidance is that if you are unvaccinated that you should wear a mask indoors. That means kids should wear a mask in school. Of course, no one is in school these next couple months. We're going to look at that, and look at what infection rate is within each community to make a final judgement,” he said.

The CDC stopped short of advising schools to require shots for teachers and students.