HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It's still summer vacation, but there's new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about the coming school year.
The agency says vaccinated teachers and vaccinated students don't need to wear masks in school.
The CDC also said no one needs to wear masks at recess or in most outdoor activities.
Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all COVID-19 safety measures aren't in place
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its COVID-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented.
They're also stressing the importance of getting students back to the classroom, and recommending spacing desks 3 feet apart whenever possible.
On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is still deciding on the policy for schools here this fall.
“Right now, our guidance is that if you are unvaccinated that you should wear a mask indoors. That means kids should wear a mask in school. Of course, no one is in school these next couple months. We're going to look at that, and look at what infection rate is within each community to make a final judgement,” he said.
The CDC stopped short of advising schools to require shots for teachers and students.
A joint statement from the state’s Dept. of Education and the Dept. of Public Health said “DPH and CSDE are reviewing this guidance and will be assessing Connecticut’s current and future guidance for schools in light of the CDC recommendations. On initial review, DPH and CSDE strongly endorse and support the guidance’s emphasis on the importance of in-person learning, and on vaccinating the maximum number of students and staff eligible. We also note the emphasis on “layers” of in-school mitigation strategies, and the importance of taking a measured approach when considering the removal of mitigation strategies based on local conditions. We will consider these and other recommendations as we work towards release of Connecticut specific guidance for schools in the coming days. Our children benefit most from in-person learning, and our priority of a safe return to in-person instruction this fall can be achieved by remaining vigilant on what we know works. In that light, we want to remind educators and parents with children 12 and up that getting vaccinated remains the leading public health prevention strategy to protect against COVID-19.”
