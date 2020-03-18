This still image from police dash camera video released Friday, May 3, 2019, by the Hartford State's Attorney shows Police Officer Layau Eulizier pointing his weapon at a car being driven at him by Anthony Jose Vega Cruz during an attempted traffic stop April 20 in Wethersfield, Conn. Eulizier shot through the windshield, striking Vega Cruz, of Wethersfield, who died two days later at a hospital.