WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An officer in Wethersfield who used deadly force following a pursuit last spring was justified, the state's attorney found.
State's Attorney Gail Hardy released the findings on Wednesday.
Read the entire report here.
Anthony Vega-Cruz, 18, was shot and killed on April 20, 2019 by Wethersfield officer Layau Eulizier.
RELATED: State officials release video from Wethersfield officer-involved shooting
According to the state's attorney's report, Vega-Cruz fled from Wethersfield police who had pulled him over for a motor vehicle violation.
The report found that if Vega-Cruz had waited, it would have only resulted in a misdemeanor summons since he had no criminal record.
However, the report said Vega-Cruz took off, engaged police in a brief pursuit and endangered the lives of other drivers, the police and his own passenger.
The vehicle was stopped a second time.
The report said Vega-Cruz again attempted to flee, but this time came inches away from hitting Eulizier.
Eulizier, believing his own life was in danger, fired his gun as Vega-Cruz was about to run him over, the report detailed.
The report said Eulizier's deadly force was needed to defend himself and others from the use or imminent use of deadly physical force.
An attorney for the family of Vega-Cruz released a statement saying "We are outraged that the officer will not face charges, but we remain hopeful that we will help the Cruz family find justice in civil court. We intend to pursue civil lawsuits against the officer and the Wethersfield Police Department. This execution-style killing was senseless – a traffic violation should not carry a death sentence. Officer Eulizier was sworn to protect the rights of every citizen, and he failed that duty in the most shocking of ways. We will continue to pursue civil remedies so that Chulo’s family will get the justice they deserve.”
(2) comments
Sensibility rules in the CT judicial process at times.
Officer it is a shame you had to go thru this terrible event. My thoughts to you in dealing with this life changing ordeal for you.
