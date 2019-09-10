EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Windham state's attorney identified the officers involved in a police shooting that left a school psychologist dead in East Hartford last week.
Officers Andre Lyew and Daniel Zaleski were named as the officers who shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call, according to Windham State's Attorney Anne F. Mahoney.
It happened at a couple's home on Skyline Drive in East Hartford on Sept. 5.
The man killed was identified as John J. Carras, of East Hartford.
Police said the woman involved was so violently attacked by her husband that she required hospitalization with life-threatening injuries.
The initial call came in to police around 6:30 p.m.
According to investigators, the woman was being attacked right when officers arrived.
Sources said a 911 call came into East Hartford Police Dept. but there was no talking. Instead, a woman was heard screaming in the background to "get out and run" over and over.
A struggle with officers followed and Carras was ultimately shot and killed by police. The two officers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Berlin Superintendent of Schools Brian Benigni confirmed Carras was a school psychologist for Berlin Public Schools.
Police said the couple had two children who were home. However, it's not clear if anything was witnessed.
It's also not yet clear how many shots were fired or if both responding officers discharged their weapons.
Friends of the family said the mother of the children is recovering.
The state's attorney continues to handle the case because police officers were involved in the shooting.
Lyew was described as an officer who has been with the East Hartford Police Department since Dec. 2018. He was previously an officer in New Haven.
Zaleski has been an East Hartford officer since Dec. 2003.
"The investigation into this incident is continuing and no additional information concerning the specific circumstances of the incident is being released at this time," Mahoney said on Tuesday. "Future updates will occur when deemed appropriate due to the investigation and in the public interest."
