EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Office of the State’s Attorney has ruled that an officer-involved shooting that happened in East Hartford last year was justified.
The shooting happened on Sept. 5, 2019, at a home on Skyline Drive in East Hartford.
The man killed was identified as John J. Carras, of East Hartford. He was a school psychologist for Berlin Public Schools.
Officers responded to the home following a 911 call where a woman could be heard in the background screaming for help.
A man could also be heard telling the woman she was going to die.
When officers arrived, Carras was found with his hands around the neck of a woman who was on the kitchen floor, her body appearing to be lifeless.
Police were finally able to get Carras to step away from the woman, who was then taken to the hospital and was treated for life-threatening injuries.
Carras was taken out onto the deck, and as one of the officers was about to handcuff him, the report says Carras jumped up and punched the officer several times in the face.
Two officers were involved in a physical altercation with Carras, and at one point, Carras had one of them in a headlock.
One officer deployed a stun gun, but it wasn’t enough to stop Carras, who then continued to assault the officers.
Ultimately, the officers shot him.
Carras was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A toxicology report showed Carras had fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.
In addition to the woman being taken to the hospital, both officers involved were treated at the hospital as well.
In the report, it says Carras “was known as a well-respected professional and loving family man. It goes on to say “He also suffered from intense jealousy in his interpersonal relationship with an adult female,” who was identified as the victim.
Two children were at the home at the time of the incident. They were able to get help from a neighbor who called 911.
