MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The New London State’s Attorney’s Office released a preliminary report regarding the investigation of the Meriden officer involved shooting.
The Chief State’s Attorney was assigned to the investigation after the shooting at the Flamingo Inn on North Broad Street in Meriden on Friday, February 12.
The West Hartford Police Department had an active warrant for 24-year-old Kenneth Strothers and developed information that he was staying at the Flamingo Inn.
Officers from both West Hartford and Meriden set up surveillance and saw Strothers exit one of the rooms.
He attempted to flee, and police saw Strother run around a red 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.
The State’s Attorney’s Office said when this happened, Detective Eric Simonson from Meriden Police, shot his service weapon through the front passenger side window, striking Strothers in the abdomen.
Strothers was brought to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
A gun was located under Strothers when officers attended to him at the scene.
The State’s Attorney said all available body worn cameras and dash camera footage is being obtained from the Meriden and West Hartford Police Departments.
Officials said the footage captures the surrounding events, but there does not appear to be any footage of the actual shooting. Due to the video including medical aid being rendered, privacy concerns prevent the release of the video at this time.
Any relevant footage will be released after addressing the concerns.
The New London State’s Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.
