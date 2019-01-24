NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A state’s attorney has ruled that the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate last year are not criminal in nature.
An investigation was underway last year after a man died at the Garner Correctional Institute in Newtown.
Officials said 31-year-old Jallen Jones, originally from Georgia, had died last March. His death was ruled a homicide.
He was being taken to the inpatient mental health unit, when officials said he was non-compliant and became combative with staff.
Physical force was applied to Jones, including the application of mace, in an attempt to subdue him.
Sometime after medication was administered, Jones became unresponsive. He was taken to Danbury Hospital where he died.
This state’s attorney went to Garner Correctional Institution on last March and met with corrections officials and the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad.
Officials said the incident was captured on video, and a copy of it was provided to investigators.
Following an investigation, State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III determined the circumstances of Jones’ death are not criminal in nature, and the case has been closed.
