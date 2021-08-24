(WFSB) – Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) has joined the University of Connecticut in requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Back in June, the state’s college and universities announced that students involved in any on-campus activities would be required to get the vaccine.

Employees will need to be vaccinated, or apply for an exemption from the policy.

The details were outlined following a meeting that was held last week between unions and the Board of Regents for Higher Education.

Employees who elect not to disclose vaccination status, and those who have applied for a non-medical exemption, will be subject to weekly testing and are required to mask when indoors on CSCU property.

This also comes after Gov. Ned Lamont announced last week that all state employees would be required to get vaccinated, or tested weekly.

CSCU covers all four state universities, as well as the state’s community colleges.

The vaccine policy, which was posted online by the unions, can be read in full by clicking here.