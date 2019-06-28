HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - At the beginning of the month, all seven of the state's highway rest areas will be open to the public 24 hours a day.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the reopening on Friday.
“While certainly well intentioned, I believe the move to shut our state’s rest areas was penny wise and pound foolish,” Lamont said. “We have to make the necessary investments to attract people to visit and return to our state. This is a small but meaningful step toward making Connecticut more attractive to visitors and our residents alike.”
Staffing levels and hours were reduced in Oct. 2016 as part of state budget cuts. While the areas were technically open, the indoor facilities were closed during evening and overnight hours.
Now, the rest areas are scheduled to resume full operations on July 1.
The areas are located on Interstates 84, 91 and 95.
They're maintained by the state Department of Transportation.
“My agency has always felt that our seven rest areas are important safety amenities for travelers and truckers,” said Joe Giulietti, DOT commissioner. “While I’m proud of the fact that we managed to at least keep them open in the face of financial adversity, our residents and visitors to our state deserve better than portable bathrooms. This has been a long time coming, and I thank Governor Lamont for helping to get us the resources we needed.”
The seven rest areas are in the following locations:
- I-84 Danbury EB past Exit 2
- I-84 Southington EB past Exit 28
- I-84 Willington EB past Exit 69
- I-84 Willington WB past Exit 70
- I-91 Wallingford SB past Exit 15
- I-91 Middletown NB past Exit 19
- I-95 North Stonington SB past Exit 93
