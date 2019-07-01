HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All seven of the state's highway rest areas are now open to the public 24 hours a day.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the reopening last week.
He held a news conference about it at 10 a.m. in Danbury.
Staffing levels and hours were reduced in Oct. 2016 as part of state budget cuts. While the areas were technically open to vehicle traffic, the indoor facilities were closed during evening and overnight hours.
Full operations officiale resumed on July 1 after Lamont decided to restore more than $1 million in funding to staff the rest stops 24/7. He's reasoning was that Connecticut must attract people to visit and return to our state.
The areas are located on Interstates 84, 91 and 95.
They're maintained by the state Department of Transportation.
The seven rest areas are in the following locations:
- I-84 Danbury EB past Exit 2
- I-84 Southington EB past Exit 28
- I-84 Willington EB past Exit 69
- I-84 Willington WB past Exit 70
- I-91 Wallingford SB past Exit 15
- I-91 Middletown NB past Exit 19
- I-95 North Stonington SB past Exit 93
A few other states have closed some rest areas. When Connecticut's were closed for about two-thirds of the day, truckers said it was difficult to take breaks after long hours of driving.
