(WFSB) – If you have a couple of vacation days to take before the year ends, how about a winter “staycation”?
The state’s Office of Tourism says as we head into winter, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of everything Connecticut has to offer.
Tourism is a $15.5 billion industry in the state, and right after Thanksgiving things really pick up.
There are the festive holiday rides on the Essex Steam Train and chances to enjoy winter sports from skiing to snowboarding and tubing at ski areas statewide.
“There are so many opportunities here. The way Connecticut is positioned, the size of Connecticut makes it a great opportunity, so close, so much you can see here in a short period of time if you want to take a short vacation,” said Randy Fiveash, Director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism.
As we head into December, there are also plenty of holiday light displays to visit like the one at Lake Compounce Amusement Park in Bristol.
For more information on things to do this holiday season, click here.
