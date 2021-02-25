HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The age-based vaccine rollout has opened the door for healthy people in their 50s to get their dose before an at-risk 20-year-old.
Ever since the age-based rollout was announced on Monday, some people have been wanting to give their vaccination appointment to someone who is at risk.
“We’ve just been waiting for something like the vaccine to come into our lives and it’s finally here,” said Francesca Lafferty.
Francesca Lafferty is a 28-year-old who has been living with an illness that attacks her white blood cells. Despite her age, her condition allowed her to be next in line for the vaccine.
The age-based rollout now drops her to the bottom of the list.
“It really felt like a punch to the gut,” Lafferty said.
Channel 3 has been talking to people who have suddenly found themselves bumped because of the new rollout and their stories have tugged on the heartstrings of many.
Some people have not been asking if they can give their vaccine appointment to someone in the high-risk category.
“I worry about other people who have disabilities, who have other illnesses. They’re very immunocompromised,” said Kathy Fox.
Kathy Fox is one of them. Even though she’s going through some medical issues, she doesn’t mind taking the back seat.
“Why should I clamor for the vaccine and I really don’t go anywhere,” Fox said.
Channel 3 asked the governor’s team if people could gift their appointments to someone else.
“The answer is no. The eligibility is not transferable to other people,” said Josh Geballe.
Josh Geballe, the Chief Operating Officer for the state explains shifting from the CDC recommendations made the rollout more equitable.
“That age correlation is true for all ages and ethnicities. It also helps us avoid a very complicated eligibility process that wasn’t needed and frankly would have kept it more confusing and hard for a lot of people who don’t have a lot of resources about how to get appointments and how to get to the front of the line,” Geballe said.
For people who have tried to gift their appointments, Francesca says thank you. She said she appreciates the support.
As for Kathy, she says since she can’t give up her appointment, she will get vaccinated next month.
