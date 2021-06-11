NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State scientists and a U.S. senator will join forces on Friday to urge action against an exploding tick population.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven and Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m.
ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - This troubling tick season is proving to be one of the worst in years.
Blumenthal is calling on the Senate Appropriations Committee to significantly increase funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local agencies to address the serious public health threat of Lyme disease through expanded prevention and surveillance efforts.
As a direct result of climate change, the dangers from ticks and Lyme disease are exploding in Connecticut, Blumenthal said.
Recently, new tick species have been found in our state, raising the perils of Lyme’s crippling spread.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported populations of the Gulf Coast tick in Fairfield County, and noted its potential to further spread in Connecticut and transmit diseases to both people and pets.
