(WFSB) - Connecticut is seeing an increase is those who want to vote in November’s election and a huge increase in younger voters.
The state is seeing a lot of interest in the upcoming election and that has translated into more people registering to vote.
Younger voters, who have been less interested in previous elections, said they now feel their voice matters.
Political Prof. Scott McLean said the issues may not have changed, but something else has.
"I think this is the generation that wants to form their own opinions,” said Haktan Ceylan, a Quinnipiac University student.
Haktan Ceylan, a freshman at Quinnipiac University said college students are more energized about voting. He's from Connecticut and wants to have a say in who becomes the state's next governor.
When it comes to Connecticut voters, there are more than 2 million who are registered, records showed.
More than 130,000 registered just this year.
It’s younger voters ages 18 to 25 where the most dramatic increases are noticed.
From 2008 to 2010, 8,000 of these younger voters signed up to vote, but in this latest election cycle, that number jumped to almost 4,300.
There are some national issues driving younger people to the polls.
One is the gun violence erupting across the country and the push for more gun control.
Thousands of young people participated in marches this year.
Here at home, Connecticut voters are concerned about the economy, the lack of jobs, companies leaving the state, and high taxes. They said they want to be heard.
"I think people want to try to make a change and that's why so many people are voting,” said Betty Sarubbi, a student.
"I agree. And I think women are going to the biggest deal for who they vote for,” said John Benjamin, also a student.
"The difference this time is the anger and the frustration people feel on both sides of politics,” McLean said.
Many younger voters do not tend to register to a specific party.
They consider themselves unaffiliated and that is the largest voting block in Connecticut.
