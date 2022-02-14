HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The State of Connecticut is looking for snowplow names.
It received nearly 1,700 entries for its inaugural contest and narrowed the list down to the top 20.
The state is now looking to residents to pick the winner.
Votes can be made online here or by mail:
Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioners Office
Attn: Snowplow Name Contest
2800 Berlin Turnpike
Newington, CT 06131-7546
Voting ends on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.