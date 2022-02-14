Name the snowplow
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The State of Connecticut is looking for snowplow names.

It received nearly 1,700 entries for its inaugural contest and narrowed the list down to the top 20.

The state is now looking to residents to pick the winner.

Votes can be made online here or by mail:

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioners Office

Attn: Snowplow Name Contest

2800 Berlin Turnpike

Newington, CT 06131-7546

Voting ends on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

