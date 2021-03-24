(WFSB) – We’re not the only ones getting more active with the warmer weather.
Scientists say there has been a spike in tick bites over the past couple of weeks.
There have been 57 ticks that were sent to the Connecticut Dept. of Environmental Sciences so far this month and the weather is playing a role in their population.
Ticks never fully hibernate, but this winter slowed them down for a few weeks. Recently, the weather has done a 180 going from below average to above average.
Temperatures haven’t dipped below 30 in Hartford since March 16, so ticks are now out in full force.
“As the weather warms up, this risk will be greater,” said Dr. Goudarz Molaie, Research Scientist & Director of Passive Tick Surveillance.
Experts say this tick season will be worst than last year due to a variety of factors.
“Because of COVID pandemic, people would be at greater risk of being bitten by ticks and getting infected with tick-born diseases,” Dr. Molaie said.
Plus, spring is off to warm start. At this point, the only thing that could slow the ticks down in a drought or lack of hosts.
“There are also good indications that we are dealing with good populations of hosts, non-human hosts, including deer and rodents,” Dr. Molaie said.
Fifty percent of ticks in Connecticut are infected with one or more diseases.
“Unfortunately, it is not just Lyme disease. We are dealing with a number of emerging tick-born diseases,” Dr. Molaie said.
Every time people go back inside from spending time outdoors, especially in tall grass, they should check themselves for ticks.
Long sleeves and long pants are also helpful in preventing ticks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.