HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that brought heavy rain ended as snow for much of the state on Friday afternoon.
What's left behind is a freeze warning issued for all of the state's southern counties from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Alert continued through Friday.
The rain which led to snow was the result of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said record snowfall was seen in parts of the state on Friday, with New Hartford and the Pheonixville section of Eastford measuring 6 inches of snow.
Norfolk received 4.6”, and about 1.5” of snow fell in Wethersfield. At Bradley International Airport, the total was 1.8”.
"That makes today the snowiest October 30th on record, beating the previous daily record of 0.1” in 1925! It was also the 2nd snowiest 1-day total for October, and it doesn’t stop there! It also makes this October the 2nd snowiest on record. In first place is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on the 29th," DePrest said.
Along with temperatures dipping into the 30s on Friday, the wind also strengthened with a wind chill of about 20 degrees being felt.
Overnight, the wind will subside.
"The combination of clear skies, light winds, and snow cover in many parts of the state will lead to the coldest night of the season," DePrest said, adding that temps will drop into the teens and 20s.
By dawn on Saturday, the mercury will drop further into the 20s in many outlying areas, and a hard freeze is likely.
Halloween appears to be dry, but chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but temps drop from the 40s into the 30s for those trick-or-treating.
Sunday, clouds increase with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. It'll be milder, with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., so clocks should be adjusted before bedtime on Halloween night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
(1) comment
This has got to be the most celebrated 1 inch of snow ever. All week long, nothing but talk about the (GASP!) one inch of snow. Can we give it a rest, please? Thank you.
