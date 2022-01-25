HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Sports gambling has been online in Connecticut for about three months and it’s bringing in millions.
But it’s also creating more “problem gamblers” and the state’s helpline has been overwhelmed with calls.
Sports gambling has been a big win for the tribes and the casinos.
The intent was to keep Connecticut on pace with neighboring states.
At a hearing Monday with the Public Safety Committee, a lot was said on the downside of sports gambling.
"As gambling becomes easier and more accessible we want to make sure protections are in place and right now they really aren’t," said Diana Goode of the Connecticut Council on Sports Gambling.
Goode says there’s plenty of treatment for problem gamblers but more needs to be done before it gets out of hand.
Last week a father called about his son.
"The 40-year-old son has gone onto online sports betting and maxed out 3 separate credit cards, then he got online with his wife's name and credit cards and then maxed out three more,” Goode said.
She says there must be more awareness.
There is a helpline you can reach by calling the CT Council on Problem Gambling at 888-789-7777 or you can chat or email at ccpg.org.
It’s also important to know you can exclude yourself from betting. The online apps let you be removed for one year, five years, or a lifetime, without exception.
"We are creating a brand-new generation of gamblers. 18 to 24 are very actively engaged in sports, that's the fastest growth market," said State Senator Tony Hwang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.