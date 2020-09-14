WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A State Senate candidate is back on the campaign trail after being attacked by a dog.
April Capone, a former East Haven mayor, was talking with a potential voter last weekend in Wallingford when a homeowner’s dog ran outside.
The dog bit Capone on the hand and knocked her down.
Capone’s injuries were so serious that doctors needed to perform surgery.
The Democratic candidate in the 34th Senate district said the attack strengthened her belief that everyone should have access to affordable health insurance.
Capone said she is still in pain but is slowly easing back on to the campaign trail.
“We went out and did some doors last week, just a couple when I felt up to it, but I think it will be mostly phones this week. We’ll be back out on the doors, the campaign is too important,” Capone said.
The Democrat is running against Republican Paul Cicarella.
The winner will replace retiring Senator Len Fasano in a district that includes East Haven, Wallingford, and sections of North Haven, and Durham.
(1) comment
Even the dogs no how bad Dems are. Good doggie!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.