HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Senate is set to approve a bill aimed at strengthening protections against domestic violence and hate crimes.
Democratic senators, which hold the majority in the Senate, said the bill expands to definition of domestic violence to include "coercive control," which is a pattern of threatening, humiliating or intimidating acts that are used to harm a person or deprive them of freedom, autonomy or human rights.
They said the bill also looks to establish a new legal aid program for victims who file restraining orders.
Additionally, it changes the standard for a hate crime to allow someone to be charged if their assault on a person's race, religion, country of origin was motivated "in substantial part" by those characteristics and not simply the "sole" motivating factor for that assault, as the current law says.
Lawmakers said the bill creates a more efficient restraining order process that allows victims to email marshals the forms needed to serve a restraining order on the alleged abuser. Currently, the forms must be physically delivered by the applicant to the courthouse. It also gives victims the option of testifying remotely in court proceedings and not in presence of their alleged abuser.
If passed by the state House of Representatives and signed by Gov. Ned Lamont, Connecticut would join 17 states that have similarly amended their domestic violence laws.
