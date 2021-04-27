HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another round of contentious debate is expected at the state Capitol on Tuesday as legislators move closer to passing a controversial childhood vaccine law.
Demonstrators are planning a large protest in Hartford in a last-ditch effort to kill the bill, which would ban religious vaccine exemptions.
The protest has police beefing up security.
Orange barriers designed to help with crowd control were set up outside of the Capitol. They are the same gates that surrounded the building for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington DC.
Tuesday, the people who organized the event said they expect thousands of protestors to raise their voices together beginning around 9 a.m.
They are up in arms over the proposal to eliminate the religious exemption that allows some Connecticut students to avoid getting vaccinated to stay in school.
The bill has already passed in the state House of Representatives. Tuesday, state senators are expected to vote on the proposal.
Critics of the plan argue that parents should be the sole decision makers when it comes to what goes into their children’s bodies.
The expected large protest on Tuesday was planned by an organization led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but supporters of the proposal said they won’t be intimidated because the bill is all about public safety. They said there has been a surge of unvaccinated kids in Connecticut schools. The number currently tops more than 8,000 students, and public health experts said their presence puts everyone in those schools at risk.
Supporters are optimistic because Democrats have strongly supported the bill and they hold a majority in the state Senate. Gov. Ned Lamont has already said that if the bill is passed, he will sign it into law.
